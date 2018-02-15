Philip Lane ‘more convincing’ - EU lawmakers

Ireland’s central bank governor Philip Lane persuaded EU lawmakers that he’s the better choice to become vice president of the European Central Bank, raising the risk of conflict with national governments who favour Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos.

Mr Lane and Mr de Guindos each “made a good presentation” at a closed-door hearing in Brussels on Wednesday, Roberto Gualtieri, the chairman of the parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, said in a statement. Mr Lane had the edge with lawmakers, who don’t make the final selection but have held up an ECB job posting before.

“The majority of the political groups considered Governor Lane’s performance more convincing,” according to Gualtieri.

“Some groups expressed reservations for Minister Guindos’s appointment.”

The final nominee will be chosen by an enhanced majority of the euro area’s 19 national governments on February 19th at a meeting in Brussels. The victor will join the ECB’s six-member Executive Board in June after Portugal’s Vitor Constancio steps down, and gets to help the institution map a path out of its extraordinary monetary stimulus.

Several nations including Portugal, Malta and Slovakia have already declared their support for Mr de Guindos, while none have signalled an intention to vote for Lane.

The two candidates for the ECB’s second-highest post come from very different backgrounds. Mr de Guindos, 58, would be an unusual choice, as euro-area finance chiefs have never before selected one of their own for the six-member Executive Board. He defended his credentials in the parliament hearing, arguing that he’s never run in an election and serving in government shouldn’t be an obstacle.

Mr Lane, 48, is an economics professor who became central bank governor in 2015. He earned his doctorate at Harvard University in 1995, becoming an assistant professor of economics and international affairs at Columbia University before returning to teach at Trinity College in Dublin. He said the region’s economy is resilient enough to withstand rate increases when they come, according to one of the people at the hearing.

Both stood firmly behind ECB President Mario Draghi’s handling of the financial crisis, according to lawmakers who attended the informal hearing. Both stood for continuity of policy and were optimistic about the future of the euro region, according to the parliament members, who asked not to be identified because the hearing was private.

The parliament also said it “regrets that no female candidates have been put forward, as requested,” calling for a “more gender balanced representation in the ECB.”

The complaint evokes the assembly’s confrontation in 2012 with ministers over the appointment of Executive Board member Yves Mersch, also due to a lack of female candidates. While the opposition against Mersch was symbolic, it left the ECB board without its full contingent for half a year.

