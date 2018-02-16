Philip Lane: From star pupil to ECB hopeful with Nobel potential
The Central Bank governor could finally secure an ECB executive board seat for Ireland
Central Bank governor Philip Lane, pictured on his first day in office in November 2015. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times
Trinity College Dublin economics professor John O’Hagan didn’t think much of it when he hadn’t heard in weeks from the third-year student he’d hired in 1990 as a research assistant to help update a chapter for a new edition of a book, The Economy of Ireland.