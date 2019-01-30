Philip Lane alone at head of race for top ECB job

The race to succeed European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet is entering the home stretch with only one known contender. Ahead of Wednesday’s close-of-business deadline for the executive board seat, Central Bank of Ireland governor Philip Lane is the only declared candidate.

While euro-area finance ministers have been tight-lipped about their level of support before knowing if there’d be a challenger, most governments have also signalled they won’t make competing bids.

Germany, one of the last countries to reveal its view, won’t nominate a candidate, according to a source. That effectively clears the field for Prof Lane to take over the monitoring of the 19-nation economy and the crafting of monetary-policy recommendations at a challenging time.

With ECB president Mario Draghi completing his eight-year term in October and Benoit Coeuré leaving at the end of the year, the institution is about to go through a major revamp in leadership just as the outlook for the region clouds. Prof Lane’s read of the economy is similar to Mr Draghi’s.

At last week’s Governing Council meeting, Prof Lane argued the euro area faces a slowdown but isn’t headed for a recession, according to people familiar with the discussion, who asked not to be named because the session was private.

A spokesperson for the Central Bank declined to comment.

That analysis was widely shared by his colleagues. Even though policy makers agreed risks to growth had moved to the downside, Mr Draghi said there was unanimity about assessing the likelihood of a recession as being low.

With a doctorate from Harvard and an academic career in international economics, Prof Lane, 49, would follow a tradition established by his predecessors: Otmar Issing, Juergen Stark and Peter Praet all hold PhDs in economics.

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said last week that Prof Lane is the “best qualified” for the job.

Interest

Prof Lane already expressed interest in joining the ECB’s board last year, when the Republic – the only founding euro-area member to have never had a seat – pitched for the vice presidency before the job went to Spain’s Luis de Guindos. The final list of contenders for Mr Praet’s succession will narrow the field of candidates to replace Mr Draghi – Prof Lane has been mentioned as standing a chance. Germany’s decision not to put forward an applicant at the 11th hour signals that the government hasn’t ruled out pitching Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann for the ECB presidency. Mario Draghi’s term expires in October.

Finance ministers are expected to pick Mr Praet’s successor on February 11th, and governments will make the final appointment after consultations with the European Parliament and the governing council. MEPs already issued a positive assessment of Prof Lane last year.

Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino has said her country will support the Irishman, calling him an “adequate candidate”. Yet she pointed to a problem that continues to plague the Frankfurt-based institution – the lack of women in executive positions. The last two jobs, the vice presidency and the head of supervision, went to men.

“It would be very desirable to increase the participation of women in certain institutions in which under-representation is particularly notable,” Ms Calvino told reporters last week. “The ECB is one of them.” – Bloomberg