Philip Hammond declares UK austerity ‘finally coming to an end’

UK chancellor Philip Hammond said “austerity is finally coming to an end” as he hailed a significant improvement in the country’s public finances.

The Chancellor said the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expected “resilient” growth over the coming years.

In the final scheduled Budget before Brexit, Mr Hammond announced an extra £500 million (€562 million) for preparations.

And he hinted that an emergency Budget could take place in the Spring, adding: “If the economic or fiscal outlook changes materially in-year I reserve the right to upgrade the Spring Statement to a full fiscal event”.

On Brexit, he said the UK was reaching a “pivotal moment” in the negotiations and said that a “deal dividend” would provide a boost to the economy if an agreement with Brussels could be reached.

Economy

In a boost for Mr Hammond:

- The OBR upgraded its forecast for GDP growth in 2019 from 1.3 per cent to 1.6 per cent, then 1.4 per cent in 2020 and 2021; 1.5 per cent in 2022; and 1.6 per cent in 2023.

- Borrowing this year will be £11.6 billion lower than forecast at the Spring Statement, at 1.2 per cent of GDP, and is then set to fall from £31.8bn in 2019/20 to £26.7bn in 2020-21, £23.8bn in 2021/22, £20.8bn in 2022/23 and £19.8bn in 2023/24.

- Debt peaked in 2016/17 at 85.2 per cent of GDP and then falls in every year of the forecast from 83.7 per cent this year; to 74.1 per cent in 2023/24, allowing the Government to meet its target to get debt falling three years early.

Mr Hammond said his Budget was aimed at helping “the strivers, the grafters and the carers” and would pave the way for a “brighter future”.

His comments come after Prime Minister Theresa May promised she was ending years of austerity.

Mr Hammond told MPs: “The era of austerity is finally coming to an end.”

Downing Street has insisted that the Budget’s spending announcements are fully funded, regardless of whether the UK secures a Brexit deal, in what has been viewed as a rebuke to the Chancellor.

Mr Hammond warned at the weekend that his economic plans depend on a successful outcome to the Brexit negotiations with Brussels.

Speaking in the Commons Mr Hammond said he was promising a “Budget for hard-working families” and told MPs “we have reached a defining moment on this long, hard journey” after repairing the damage to the public finances caused by the financial crash.

Digital tax

Britain said it would tax the revenues of online platforms like Google, Facebook and Amazon to create a fairer tax system that had not kept pace with changing digital business models.

“It’s clearly not sustainable, or fair, that digital platform businesses can generate substantial value in the UK without paying tax here in respect of that business,” finance minister Philip Hammond said in his annual budget on Monday.

The tax will be designed to ensure established tech giants, rather than start-ups, shoulder the burden, Hammond said. The Treasury said profitable companies would be taxed 2 per cent on the money they make from UK users from April 2020. He said it was designed to hit the largest internet businesses -- not consumer or internet startups. It would affect companies that were profitable and with annual revenues of at least £500 million, he said.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will benefit from over £320 million in additional funding for a Northern Ireland Executive, as well as £350 million for a Belfast City Region Deal, the Chancellor announced.

He also announced the opening of formal negotiations for a Derry and Strabane City Region Deal. He also said the UK exchequer will provide £2 million for the recovery and regeneration of Belfast City Centre following a fire at the the Bank Buildings, which houses Primark, in August.

Offshore gambling

The chancellor said he plans to increase taxes paid by offshore gambling companies from next year to offset lost tax revenue from cutting the amount that can be staked on fixed-odds betting terminals.

Hammond told parliament he plans to increase the so-called Remote Gaming Duty paid by overseas operators who offer online casino-type games such as blackjack to 21 percent from its current level of 15 percent. “I can confirm that we will increase Remote Gaming Duty on online games of chance, to 21 percent in order to fund the loss of revenue as we reduce FOBT stakes to 2 pounds,”

Hammond told parliament.

In an indication of the threats facing the UK, Mr Hammond promised an extra £1 billion to the Ministry of Defence and £160 million to fund counter-terrorism policing.

He also promised extra funding for health and social care — confirming extra cash for mental health services and £650 million for English councils struggling to cope with rising care bills.

Schools in England will be handed £400 million, an average of 10,000 per primary school and £50,000 for secondary schools. A £420 million fund will help local highway authorities repair potholes and carry out other maintenance tasks. In a major shift, the Chancellor also promised to abolish the use of the private finance initiative (PFI) and PF2 funding, - PA