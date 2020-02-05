Permission granted for 488 Saggart apartments

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for almost 500 apartments at Saggart, Co Dublin, despite the opposition of outgoing Fine Gael TD, Colm Brophy and a number of local residents. The permission for a subsidiary of Pat Doherty’s Harcourt Developments Group – Greenacre Residential – is for 488 apartments a site at Fortunestown Lane, 600 metres south of Saggart.

The contentious Saggart plan comprising of five apartment blocks ranging in height from five to nine storeys faced local opposition and the locals received support from Mr Brophy.

As part of a formal written objection, Mr Brophy told the appeals board that “the proposed height and density of these buildings is not in keeping with the surrounding area”.

A submission from South Dublin County Council told the appeals board that the proposed development would not be consistent with the Fortunestown Local Area Plan in terms of density, building height and unit mix.

The council also recommended refusal due to unsustainable motor car use owing to Luas capacity constraints.

However, the appeals board granted planning permission after concluding that the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety and convenience.

Separately in recent days, An Bord Pleanála also granted planning permission to Trailford Ltd for 661 residential units at Rathmullan Rd, Drogheda to Trailford Ltd.