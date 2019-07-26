If you have ever hired a car abroad, you may have experienced petrol station panic (PSP). This frightening condition is brought on by an inability to refuel the car before you have to return it to the airport with a full tank, raising the risk of being hit with punitive charges.

Classic signs of PSP include tightening of the chest, banging of the steering wheel and uncontrollable swearing while scanning the horizon for a forecourt, pump, or any place at all where you could beg them for a sup of gasolina before you miss the flight.