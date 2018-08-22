Paschal Donohoe to talk all-Ireland economy and Brexit at workshop

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will deliver the key note address at this year’s Dublin Economics Workshop at which the forthcoming budget, Brexit and the future of the all-Ireland economy will be up for discussion.

The event, which takes place on September 14-15 in Whites of Wexford, is expected to draw more than 150 attendees from the world of public policy over the two days.

On the Friday evening, the event will hear from Ann Nolan, former second secretary in the Department of Finance, and Sharon Donnery of the Central Bank. They will join John Fell of the European Central Bank to reflect on the 10 years since the banking crisis.

Other speakers

Other speakers confirmed for the event include Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary; Aoife O’Grady from the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport, Brigid McManus, former secretary general in the Department of Education; and John FitzGerald, an Irish Times columnist and former head of the macroeconomics section of the Economic and Social Research Institute.

Other topics covered by the conference include housing policy, Ireland 2040, education policy and behavioural economics.