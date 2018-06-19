Paschal Donohoe to forgo spending €900m in budget

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is to forgo spending €900 million in the upcoming budget allowed for under the EU fiscal rules so as not to overheat the economy.

Publishing the Government’s Summer Economic Statement on Tuesday, Mr Donohoe said he was targeting a budgetary package of €3.4 billion, which would result in a deficit of 0.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year.

Some €2.6 billion of this package has already been pre-committed, Mr Donohoe said.

This leaves €800 million to allocate on budget day, he said, noting that any further taxation or expenditure measures would involve more borrowing and result in a further deterioration in the Government’s deficit position.

Using all the available “fiscal space” would – under the EU fiscal rules – allow for an additional €900 million in the budget, Mr Donohoe noted.

However, this would increase the deficit by an additional 0.3 per cent of GDP and would represent the “the wrong choice for the economy at this stage of the cycle,” he said.

“The level of employment is close to its highest ever and we are approaching what could reasonably called full employment,” Mr Donohoe said.

“This is welcome development but as capacity constraints are increasingly becoming a feature of some sectors this, in turn, could lead to overheating of the economy,” he said.

“In this context, it is vital that Government policy does not add fuel to the fire but that we make sensible and prudent decisions now to secure our hard-won gains and ensure the continuation of sustainable future growth,” he said.