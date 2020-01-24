As an escape from the hurly-burly of politics, Paschal Donohoe loves to get lost in a bit of science fiction. On the window sill beside his desk in the Department of Finance sits a collection of bobble-head figurines and collectibles, including Darth Vader and Chewbacca from Star Wars, the new Doctor Who (Jodie Whittaker), a Dalek and the Flash.

“I buy a couple of bobbleheads a year . . . and I’ve a nice collection there. Informed guests sometimes give me gifts,” he says with a smile.