Paschal Donohoe's biggest regret: 'Not managing the National Children’s Hospital better'
Donohoe is not for turning when it comes to pushing out the pension age to 68
Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe at his office in Merrion Street, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
As an escape from the hurly-burly of politics, Paschal Donohoe loves to get lost in a bit of science fiction. On the window sill beside his desk in the Department of Finance sits a collection of bobble-head figurines and collectibles, including Darth Vader and Chewbacca from Star Wars, the new Doctor Who (Jodie Whittaker), a Dalek and the Flash.
“I buy a couple of bobbleheads a year . . . and I’ve a nice collection there. Informed guests sometimes give me gifts,” he says with a smile.