Paschal Donohoe rejects report branding Republic ‘world’s biggest tax haven’

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, said that multinationals shifted more profits through the Republic than all Caribbean tax havens combined because it attracted more jobs.

Mr Donohoe was responding to a report branding the Republic “the world’s biggest tax haven” that estimates that overseas companies moved more than €90 billion profit here in 2015.

“That’s because we have an economy that across that period has also attracted more jobs and more investment,” he said.

“If you look for example at the report that came out of the IDA, they showed that across that recent period we’ve seen the number of jobs in IDA-sponsored companies growing from 140,000 to in excess of 200,000.”

The research by academics at the Universities of Copenhagen and California, Berkeley states that profits moved through the Republic topped the Caribbean, where the total was €83 billion, Singapore on €60 billion and the €48 billion shifted through fellow EU State, the Netherlands.

Mr Donohoe argued that the Republic had changed its tax regime in line with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recommendations.

Transparency

He pointed out that the Republic earned the “highest rating possible in terms of transparency” in the OECD’s latest review.

Mr Donohoe noted IDA Ireland chief executive, Martin Shanahan’s warning that the Republic should not grow complacent about competitiveness. “A competitive and transparent tax code is part of that,” he stressed.

The Minister also argued that Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee needed to reflect on why it was calling for a review of the Republic’s corporate tax regime.