Pandemic restrictions hit Government tax receipts

The imposition of Level 5 restrictions late last year has triggered a significant decline in Government tax revenue. The latest exchequer returns show total tax revenue for January was 8.8 per cent down on last year at €5.4 billion.

“The January receipts are the first returns to reflect level 5 restrictions in late 2020, and accordingly, saw a year-on-year decline across virtually all tax heads,” the Department of Finance said.

VAT receipts were the worst hit reflecting the impact of restrictions on consumption over the traditionally busy Christmas period.

Revenue from the sales tax came in at €2.3 billion for the month, down nearly 13 per cent on the same month last year. January is normally the strongest VAT-due month of the year as it incorporates the Christmas period.

Income tax, the Government’s largest revenue channel, however, performed better than expected.

Receipts of €2.3 billion were collected in January, up nearly 4 per cent on last year “continuing the trend of resilience displayed over the course of 2020”.

On a 12-month rolling basis – a better indicator of the trend – the exchequer recorded a deficit of €12.7 billion, a €425 million deterioration from December and driven by a decline in tax receipts.

On the spending side, total gross voted expenditure in January amounted to €6.26 billion, 11.1 per cent t higher than the same period in 2020, reflecting increased spending on wage supports.