Oscar Traynor saga raises key questions about housing policy
Smart Money: How can we build homes quickly and affordably?
If the model moves away from public/private partnerships, this involves the private sector being involved as contractors, building properties, but not as developers of public land. Photograph: iStock
The decision by Dublin city councillors to stop the sale of land beside Oscar Traynor Road, a few miles north of Dublin city centre, to a private developer has scuppered plans for a 853-unit private/public development. It also displays the big questions about the future of Irish housing policy. How do we build homes quickly and affordably?
So what does this long-running saga tell us ?