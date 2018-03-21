Ornua reports record €2.1bn turnover amid upturn in global dairy

Ornua, formerly the Irish Dairy Board, has reported a record €2.1 billion turnover for last year, up 18 per cent in annual terms, amid a strong recovery in global dairy prices.

The group said its operating profit jumped 32 per cent to €35.2 million. Sales of Kerrygold - its flagship brand - also hit record levels in Germany and the US with double-digit volume growth.

During the year, the company acquired UK-based cheese ingredients company FJ Need Foods for an undisclosed sum bolstering its footprint in the UK ahead of Brexit.

It also launched 34 new product innovations , including a Kerrygold shredded cheese range in Germany.

In preparation for the post-Brexit trading environment, Ornua said it was reviewing a range of strategic measures to help minimise any potential negative impact.

The group currently has fiv e UK businesses.

In November, Ornua also refinanced its bank facilities for another five years, increasing them to €610 million, leaving it well placed to support dairy industry expansion.

It also declared a €15 million bonus for members, up from €9.5 million in 2016.

Ornua chief executive Kevin Lane said: “2017 was a year of significant growth for Ornua with an excellent financial performance as we successfully delivered year one of our new five-year growth plan.”

“Product innovation continued at pace and allowed us to unlock new routes to market to ultimately drive value for our members, Ireland’s dairy processors and Irish farmers,” he said.

“A major emphasis on building scale and capability within our core business last year, coupled with the integration of recent acquisitions, leaves us well placed to drive further growth across our group,” Mr Lane said.

The group said 2017 marked the first year of its new five-year growth plan, Ornua 2021, which aims to position the business as a leading global dairy organisation.