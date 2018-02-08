Opportunities for Irish business in UK despite Brexit threat

Even with the threat of Brexit on the horizon, there are “opportunities in the UK which are untapped from an Irish perspective”, Enterprise Ireland has said.

The state agency, which helps Irish businesses deliver export sales, noted that growth in the North of England was faster than any other region in the UK and offers considerable opportunity for Irish export businesses.

Speaking at the launch of its Northern Powerhouse: Business opportunities for Irish companies report , Julie Sinnamon, Enterprise Ireland chief executive, said that while the agency is “focused on encouraging businesses to have a more diversified market strategy, the UK is Ireland’s most significant export market”.

Opportunities

The report highlighted standout opportunities for Irish businesses across a range of sectors including the construction of 500,000 new homes, the development of new life sciences and healthcare facilities, the supply of engineering products and the construction of major rail and road developments including the HS2 railway connecting the north of England with London.

Northern Powerhouse is an initiative by the UK government to rebalance the national economy. James Stewart, a director of KPMG’s global infrastructure practice, suggested the plan is politically necessary to address economic disparities in the North of England compared to other regions. “I can’t think of another country of similar size to the UK that relies on one economic centre,” he said.

Brian Crowley, the chief executive of TTM Healthcare, a global healthcare recruitment company with a significant UK presence, said that when he opened a UK arm of his Ennis, Clare, based business he initially chose London. “If I was to do it again I’d probably choose the north of England first,” he told Enterprise Ireland client companies at the event.

Negotiations

At least 105,000 people are directly employed in the UK by Irish companies and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, suggested that as Brexit negotiations continue, the UK will remain the largest export market for Irish businesses. “The Irish government and our export agency Enterprise Ireland are committed to consolidating and growing Irish exports to the UK now and into the future.

“[The ]Northern Powerhouse report underscores the extent of the business and partnership opportunities for Irish companies, with the north of England, an area that is growing at a significant rate and outpacing all other parts of the UK,” Ms Humphreys added.

Enterprise Ireland is planning a trade mission to the North of England in April this year in an effort to strengthen the presence of its client companies in the region.