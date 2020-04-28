Online privacy failures, depression warning and our Covid spending habits

Digital privacy regulations introduced in Europe nearly two years ago are in danger of failing because regulators have not been properly resourced, a new report claims.

A financial analyst who gained prominence for betting against Anglo Irish Bank months before its peak has warned that the State faces an economic depression if the coronavirus lockdown is not lifted. He talks to Simon Carswell.

Simon also reports on how Dublin online grocery delivery company Buymie has raised €2.2 million from investors to scale up and add a second city to its service in response to demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Axa has become the first of the major motor insurers operating in the Republic to spell out its plans to offer a rebate to customers, putting aside about €33 for each motor policy.

Employers want the Government to protect businesses facing the threat of eviction arising from difficulties paying rent as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Barry also reports on news that Stobart Group confirmed yesterday that it has bought more than 78 per cent of Stobart Air, the airline that operates the Aer Lingus regional service.

A short-term cut in the tax paid on new cars is needed to save thousands of jobs in the motor trade, according to Renault Ireland boss Paddy Magee. The new car market is already down nearly 30 per cent on last year and could fall as low as 60 per cent, he predicts.

In assessing the Covid-19 economic fallout, Cliff Taylor considers the plight of restaurants and warns that helping tens of thousands of SMEs to reopen will be a big challenge for Government.

In personal finance Joanne Hunt writes on how coronavirus has completely changed our spending habits, while Proinsias O’Mahony considers which stocks are good value right now, and which are not.