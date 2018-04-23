Office space take up falls 35% in Dublin in first quarter

Office space take up in Dublin fell 35 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2017 although market analysts suggest this year’s level is still “very strong”.

A report from commercial property group Cushman and Wakefield shows “strong occupier demand” in Dublin and although take-up fell, it notes that the first quarter of 2017 was an “exceptional first quarter”.

Ronan Corbett, the company’s head of offices, said: “The continued dominance of the technology sector and the re-emergence of both State and domestic private-sector occupiers has been a feature of quarter one.

“While headline rents have remained relatively steady, if the current rate of take-up continues, there will inevitably be pressure on rents in the near to medium term.”

The vacancy rate in the quarter increased ever so slightly to 12.4 per cent although. When buildings that are pre-let or committed are factored in, that figure falls to 8.2 per cent.