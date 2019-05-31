OECD proposal on corporate tax could undermine State’s attractiveness for FDI

Ireland’s ability to attract foreign investment here using the 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate could be undermined by new proposals which will now be discussed at the OECD.

A new roadmap for the international discussions on corporate tax being led by the Paris-based think tank confirms that the concept of a minimum effective tax rate on corporate profits is now on the agenda for the talks.

The proposals “would represent the most fundamental change in global corporate tax policy in a century,” according to Ibec, the business group, which also warned that the proposals for a minimum effective corporate tax rate” could pose significant challenges for Ireland’s foreign direct investment (FDI) model over the coming decade.”

The international tax reform plans being drawn up under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) are focusing on limiting the ability of major multinationals to shift profits to low tax jurisdictions ad lower their tax bills. The minimum effective corporate tax rate is now one of the central proposals to be studied, as agreement is sought before the end of 2020.

There are various proposals of how it could work in the roadmap document and no discussion of what rate might be set. But a relatively high rate could limit the ability of Ireland to use the 12.5 per cent rate as a tool to attract foreign investment here, as – if the minimum rate is set at a higher level – companies might have to make a top up payment in their own jurisdiction.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has already warned that he would oppose any measure which limited the legitimate use of tax competition to attract foreign investment here.

IBEC chief economists Gerard Brady said that “it is crucial for small open economies that this rate, if introduced, is set at a level which focuses on addressing actual profit shifting concerns and does not infringe on our right to set competitive tax rates.”

The roadmap is divided into two areas. One involves new rules for allocating profits. The bottom line for Ireland here is that some profit made by big multilnational players is in future likely to be taxed in major markets, even if the companies do not have major operations there, meaning less is taxed in countries like Ireland, where they have their European headquarters. This is designed to equip the corporate tax system for the digital era and recognise that companies can create value in big markets where they operate and sell via digital platforms.

While this will be of some concern to Ireland in terms of its threat to tax revenues, the Government and businesses will be more concerned with the minimum effective corporate tax rate proposal.