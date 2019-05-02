OECD is a clear and present danger to Irish prospects
Smart Money: Changes to tax regime could make it more difficult to attract foreign investment
Ireland’s corporate tax take has soared over the past few years, helping to pay for a lot of extra government spending. But there are fears that international moves to change the tax rules could cost Ireland revenue in the years ahead, as well as making it more difficult to use the tax regime to attract foreign investment here.
There are huge uncertainties and questions here – and a lot riding on the outcome. Here are the key points.