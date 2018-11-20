Numbers at work in economy hit record of 2.27m

The number of people employed in the Irish economy hit a record 2.27 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show total employment grew by 3 per cent or 66,700 in year-on-year terms.

One of the most striking features of the economic turnaround has been the rapid acceleration in employment.

The latest increase was driven by growth in full-time employment, which rose by 44,200.

Total employment is now 46,000 higher than at the height of the boom in 2007, which means that statistically all the jobs lost during the downturn have now been recovered.

However, the CSO cautioned that the State has a bigger population and a larger workforce than in 2007 and that employment and participation rates are still below the pre-crash levels.

The CSO was also forced to revise the State’s headline rate of unemployment up to 5.5 per cent for October from a previous estimate of 5.3 per cent on the back of demographic changes.

This means there were 143,800 people classified as unemployed in the third quarter.

The figures show employment increased in 10 of the 14 economic sectors with largest rate of increase recorded in construction, which saw employment rise by nearly 14 per cent or 17,900.

Employment in construction continues to be one of the key drivers of recovery in the Irish labour market.