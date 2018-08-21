Number of new homes built jumps by 30%, CSO figures show

More than 7,900 new homes were built in the first half of 2018, according to the Central Statistics Office, a year-on-year increase of 30 per cent.

Despite the improvement, the figure is well below the estimated level of demand in the market, which is put at 30,000-35,000 annually.

The CSO’s “new dwellings completion” series provides the first accurate picture of residential construction rates in the Republic.

Previously the Government had relied on electricity connections, which typically overcount the number of new homes coming onto the market.

The latest figures show scheme dwellings accounted for 63 per cent of all the 4,419 new dwellings completed in the second quarter of 2018 with apartments accounting for 11 per cent.

Single dwellings accounted for 26 per cent of all new dwelling completed in the quarter, the lowest proportion since the series began in 2011, reflecting the shift away from one-off housing.

The majority of new homes were in the Dublin and the mideast regions, where demand is most strong. They accounted for more than 60 per cent of all new dwelling completions.

Dublin 15, which includes the suburbs of Castleknock, Tyrrelstown and Blanchardstown, was the Eircode area with the highest number (308) of new dwellings completed.

Since 2013, housing completions have begun to rise again, but at a more moderate rate than previously thought.

The previous figures based on electricity connections were found to have overstated the number of new homes built in the State for several years.

The CSO’s, published for the first time in June this year, found 53,578 homes were completed between 2011 and the end of 2017.

That compares with previous Government estimates of 84,500. The figures indicate that on average fewer than 10,000 new homes were built annually over the last seven years despite the ongoing housing crisis.