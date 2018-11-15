Number of IT and Telecoms jobs rise 16%, market monitor shows

Jobs postings in the IT and telecoms sector increased 16 per cent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, despite a fall in growth in the overall number of new postings in the quarter.

An employment market monitor from recruitment company CPL Resources showed continued growth in business sectors which are representative of foreign direct investment in the Republic.

The science, engineering and supply chain sector recorded 9 per cent growth in the volume of available roles, for example.

Although jobs postings growth fell slightly in the third quarter, that is a cyclical feature, CPL said. Additionally, jobs growth within the accountancy, finance and banking sector stood at nearly a third above the average for 2016.

Although the survey has been in operation since 2011, it was reassessed in 2016 to become more accurate.

“We’ve nearly reached full employment, and yet growth continues at the higher end of the jobs postings spectrum,” said Siobhan O’Shea, client services director of CPL Recruitment.

The annual index follows the total number of employment opportunities across four sectors. In the third quarter there were 2,597 jobs posted at CPL for those sectors.