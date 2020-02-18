Number in employment rose 3.5% in final quarter

More than 2.35 million people were working in the Republic in the last three months of 2019, new figures show.

The Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday that the numbers at work grew here during the final quarter of last year, while unemployment continued falling.

It’s Labour Force Survey for the period shows that employment rose 3.5 per cent or 80,000 to 2.36 million.

Jobless numbers fell 18,300 or 14 per cent to 110,600 people, the survey calculates.

The Republic’s labour force stood at 2.47 million in the last quarter of 2019, the report shows.