NTMA to sell first multi-billion bond after ECB stimulus ends

The Republic is set to test the market for the first time since the European Central Bank ended its €2.6 trillion stimulus programme last month.

Market sources said that the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) plans to raise about €3 billion through the sale of 10-year bonds as early as Wednesday. The NTMA said on Tuesday that it has hired brokers at BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy, NatWest Markets and Societé General to manage the transaction, without given financial details.

A spokesman for the NTMA declined to comment on the amount the agency is seeking to raise.

Ireland, which has for the past five years been the first euro-zone sovereign to raise debt in the early days of January, has been beaten this year by a raft of other states. Austria, Germany and the Netherlands carried out bond auctions on Tuesday, while Belgium prepared to price €6 billion of bonds through a syndicated sale through banks, similar to the Irish process.

Slovenia was the first euro-zone country in the market in 2019, raise €1.5 billion through the sale of long-term bonds on Monday.

The glut of new supply in the market has served to push bond market interest rates - or yields - higher across the board in Europe, even as weak economic data on Tuesday added to speculation that the European Central Bank will keep rates at record lowers for longer than expected.