NTMA to raise billions of euro for State in bond sale amid Covid-19

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said on Wednesday that it plans to hire a group of banks to market a large bond deal in April, at a time when the Government’s bill to fight the impact of Covid-19 on the health system and economy is rising.

It is expected that the deal will amount to billions of euro. The NTMA typically only uses a club of banks at the start of the year to get its funding programme underway. It raised €4 billion in January through such a syndicated transaction.

The agency, which handles the State’s national debt and funding requirements, also plans to carry out regular bond auctions on May 14th and June 11th.

The NTMA, led by Conor O’Kelly, said last week that it was well positioned to increase borrowing activity in the coming years from the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Its previous objective of only raising between €10 billion and €14 billion has been abandoned.

At the end of February, the NTMA had €26 billion to fund this year’s €19 billion of bonds that fall due for redemption.

The European Central Bank moved two weeks ago to rein in diverging borrowing costs across the euro zone by announcing a €750 billion pandemic emergency bond-buying programme. Governments across Europe are face having to resort to the debt markets in the coming months to borrow hundreds of billions of euro to fight Covid-19’s assault on their health systems and economies.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joined a host of prime ministers across the euro zone last week, from Italy to Slovenia, in calling for a mutualised debt instrument, or so-called coronabonds, to help the currency region deal with the financial fallout from the virus. However, German chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch premier Mark Rutte are resisting the idea in much the same way they rejected the notion of eurobonds during the financial crisis.

Spain, currently home to the world’s second most deadly outbreak of Covid-19, raised €10 billion through the sale of seven-year bonds early last week, while Belgium received over €58 billion of orders on Tuesday for €8 billion of bonds of a similar duration. Portugal hired a syndicate of banks the same day to market bonds, due to expected extra funding needs for the pandemic.

The market interest rate, or yield, on Ireland’s benchmark 10-year bonds is currently 0.05 per cent, having stood at minus 0.22 per cent a month ago. The yield peaked at 14 per cent in 2011, at the height of the financial crisis.

Able to cope

Moody’s, the only leading debt ratings agency to downgrade Ireland’s creditworthiness to junk status during the financial crisis, said on Tuesday that it expects that the State to be able to cope with a “temporary increase in debt” resulting from coronavirus-related stimulus.

Mr Varadkar has presided over the announcement of €6.7 billion of financial measures for the health system and economy, including wage supports for companies hit by the crisis, at a time when the number of individuals seeking unemployment benefit is soaring.

“As long as the crisis remains relatively short-lived and the increase in spending is temporary and limited to 2020, Ireland’s credit profile remains resilient to a temporary deterioration in fiscal metrics,” Moody’s said. “The economic contraction and the associated decline in tax revenue, combined with the fiscal stimulus, will push the government financial balance back to deficit in 2020 after returning to balance in 2018.”

The Government’s debt burden fell from more than 120 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2013 to an estimate figure of below 60 per cent at the end of last year, driven by economic expansion, according to an NTMA presentation for analysts published in January.

However, debt relative to the size of the underlying economy, GNI*, which excludes the activities of multinationals and profits retained by so-called redomiciled companies, stands at about 100 per cent.