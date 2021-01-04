NTMA steals march into bond market with up to €4bn deal

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said on Monday it has hired banks to sell State debt, continuing a trend over much of the past decade of the Government being among the first across Europe to venture into the international bond markets.

Market sources said that the NTMA, which manages government funding, plans to raise between €3 billion and €4 billion through the transaction, which is expected to be priced in the coming days. A spokesman for the agency declined to comment on the size of the deal.

The NTMA has hired Bank of America, Davy, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura as joint lead managers for the sale of the bonds, which will be scheduled to mature in 10 years’ time.

“The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future subject to market conditions,” it said of the transaction which was launched on the first working day of the year.

Irish 10-year Government bonds are currently trading to carry a negative interest rate of minus 0.314 per cent, close to the record low rate of minus 0.324 per cent set almost a month ago.

The NTMA previously said that it plans to raise between €16 billion and €20 billion in the bond markets in 2021 to cover a budget gap caused by the Government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis and potential fallout from Brexit.

The agency tapped the markets for €24 billion this year at an average interest rate of 0.02 per cent as European Central Bank’s multitrillion-euro bond-buying initiatives kept borrowing costs down across the euro zone.