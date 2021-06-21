NTMA sees average Government interest rate falling to record low of 1.5%

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said that the average interest on the Government’s debt pile will fall to a record low of 1.5 per cent this year.

This will result in an interest bill of €3.5 billion, less than half the €7.5 billion of interest the State was paying on borrowings at the post-crisis peak in 2014.

“Debt interest costs are expected to remain stable in the period to 2025, at below €4 billion per annum,” the NTMA said in a mid-year update.