NTMA sees average Government interest rate falling to record low of 1.5%
‘Debt interest costs are expected to remain stable in the period to 2025’
The National Treasury Management Agency said that the average interest on the Government’s debt pile will fall to a record low of 1.5 per cent this year. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said that the average interest on the Government’s debt pile will fall to a record low of 1.5 per cent this year.
This will result in an interest bill of €3.5 billion, less than half the €7.5 billion of interest the State was paying on borrowings at the post-crisis peak in 2014.
“Debt interest costs are expected to remain stable in the period to 2025, at below €4 billion per annum,” the NTMA said in a mid-year update.