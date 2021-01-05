NTMA receives €40bn of orders for negative-rate bond

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) secured more than €40 billion of orders within hours of launching the sale of a 10-year bond on Tuesday, according to market sources.

This has prompted speculation that the agency, which manages government funding, will raise between €5 billion and €6 billion from the deal, higher than the range of €3 billion to €4 billion that market sources had estimated on Monday when the NTMA announced the planned sale.

The bonds are on track to be priced to carry a record negative market interest rate, or yield, of about minus 0.25 percent for a Government sale of benchmark Irish 10-year bonds, according to initial pricing indications signalled by banks and securities firms managing the sale. The lowest rate set in an NTMA bond sale was the minus 0.42 per cent yield attached to seven-year notes auctioned last October.

Negative rates mean that investors are effectively paying the Government to hold their money.

Budget gap

The NTMA previously said that it plans to raise between €16 billion and €20 billion in the bond markets in 2021 to cover a budget gap caused by the Government’s response to Covid-19 and potential fallout from Brexit, even the UK reached a Christmas Eve trade deal with the EU.

The agency tapped the markets for €24 billion last year at an average interest rate of 0.02 per cent.

Ireland joined Slovenia in announcing the first European sovereign bond deals of the year on Monday, ahead of what is shaping up to be a particularly busy month for debt issuance.

Citigroup’s strategist Puja Sawant estimates that the euro zone’s largest 11 debt issuers will seek to raise €138 billion in the bond market this month, some €20 billion ahead of a year ago.

Most of the debt is being raised to finance budget gaps and cushion governments’ finances, as the level of existing debt that otherwise needs to be refinanced remains relatively low. Debt redemptions across the 11 countries are expected at €40 billion, the lowest January figure since 2000, according to Citigroup estimates.