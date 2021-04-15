NTMA receives €30bn of orders for 20-year bond

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has received about €30 billion of orders from international debt investors for a 20-year bond being sold on Thursday, according to sources.

While sources said on Wednesday that the State’s debt management agency was looking to raise between €2 billion and €3 billion from the debt sale, there is now speculation in the market that it may accept orders for €4 billion.

The bonds, which are being marketed by Barclays, BNP Paribas, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, Danske Bank, JP Morgan and Nomura for the NTMA, are poised to carry a coupon, or interest rate or about 0.55 per cent, the sources said.

The agency has raised €7 billion so far this year by selling long-term bonds, with its full-year goal set between €16 billion and €20 billion.

This is the first syndicated bond deal through banks and securities firms that the NTMA has carried out since it withdrew its authorisation for Davy to act as a primary Irish government bond dealer last month as the firm was caught up in a bond-trade scandal.

Deficit

The Government said on Wednesday in an updated set of economic forecasts that it expects to record a €18.1 billion general deficit this year, equating to 4.7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), as it continues with Covid-19 related spending programmes, including the pandemic unemployment payment and wage subsidy schemes.

Last year, a general government deficit of €18.4 billion, or 5 per cent of GDP, was reported.