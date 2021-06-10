NTMA raises additional €1.25bn through bond auction

The State’s debt management agency has raised a further €1.25 billion through the sale of Government bonds at auction.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said it completed an auction of bonds maturing in 2029, 2037 and 2045.

With the completion of the auction, the NTMA has issued €13.25 billion of benchmark bonds to date this year.

The NTMA borrowed €24 billion on the international bond markets last year at a record-low average rate of 0.2 per cent, and is on course to raise up to €20 billion of cheap debt in 2021 to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.