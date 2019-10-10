NTMA increases size of green bond deal after drawing €11bn of orders

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) raised the size of its second sale of bonds to fund ‘green’ projects to €2 billion after drawing orders of in excess of €11 billion from international investors seeking access to the deal, according to a spokesman for the agency.

The State’s debt management agency had originally targeted raising between €1 billion and €1.5 billion from a green bond sale, sources said on Wednesday after the planned transaction was announced.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Davy and JP Morgan were the lead managers of the bond sale.

Waste management

Green bond funds will be used to finance eligible projects, such as sustainable water and waste management, clean transportation and renewable energy deals, as the National Development Plan targets €23 billion of spending on green energy schemes over the next decade.

The NTMA raised €3 billion last year through its inaugural sale of green bonds.