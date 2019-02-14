NTMA debt auction raises €1.25bn from long-term bonds

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has sold €1.25 billion in bonds in an auction on Thursday.

The latest debt sale include a 1.1 per cent Treasury Bond maturing in 2029, which had a yield of 0.846 per cent, and a 1.7 per cent Treasury Bond due to mature in 2037, with a yield of 1.414 per cent. The 2029 bond receive more than 2.1 billion bids, and raised €950 million; the 2037 bond raised €300 million, with 839 bids received.

The agency, which sold €4 billion of bonds in January also plans to auction short-term notes, known as Treasury Bills, on March 14th. So far this year, the NTMA has raised more than €5 billion with debt auctions.

The NTMA is aiming to raise between €14 billion and €18 billion of long-term debt in capital markets this year as it continues its practice of raising money ahead of schedule to meet bond maturities.