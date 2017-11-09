NTMA auctions €1.2bn in Government bonds
State’s debt management agency has issued €15.75bn benchmark bonds in 2017
Conor O’Kelly, chief executive, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA). Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times
The State’s debt management agency has sold €1.2 billion of the benchmark Government bonds in an auction on Thursday.
The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) sold €800 million of nine-year bonds at a yield of 0.54 per cent and €450 million of 28-year debt at a yield of 1.7 per cent in its final bond auction of the year.
With the completion of Thursday’s auction, the NTMA has issued €15.75 billion benchmark bonds in 2017.