NTMA achieves €24bn debt-raising target with further bond auction

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has achieved its target of raising €24 billion in debt to help finance the State’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

The agency, which manages funding for the State, sold a further €1.25 billion of long-term debt on Thursday.

It auctioned two tranches of 10 and 30-year bonds at yields of minus 0.2 per cent and plus 0.4 per cent.

The funds will help finance additional spending on wage supports and health related to the pandemic, which is expected to result in a budget deficit of over €20 billion this year.

The NTMA has now raised €24 billion of long-term funding this year, achieving the target it set for itself back in May.

The agency’s initial objective of raising between €10 billion and €14 billion was quickly jettisoned as a result of coronavirus and the resulting costs to the State.