No slowdown in sight as rents are now 30% up on Celtic Tiger highs

Rents nationwide rose by 11.3 per cent in the year to September 2018, with no slowdown in sight, as rents were pushed to a new all-time high of €1,134 - some €304 more expensive than during the Celtic Tigher.

According to the Daft.ie survey for the three months to September 2018, which is based on asking rents, the average monthly rent nationwide during the third quarter of 2018 was € 1,334. This is € 304 per month higher than the previous peak in 2008 and over € 590 higher than the low seen in late 2011.

In Dublin, rents continue to advance in double digit figures, up by 10.9 per cent in the year to September 2018. This means that rents in the capital are now 36 per cent, or over € 520 a month, higher than their previous peak a little over a decade ago.

And the rate of growth is even higher when you move outside Dublin. In Limerick city, rents were 20.3 per cent higher than a year ago at €1,131, while in Waterford, the increase was 19.7 per cent to €955. Galway saw its rents increase by 16.1 per cent in the same period to €1,226, while in Cork, rents rose by 13.7 per cent to €1,301. Outside the five main cities, rents rose by an average of 10.6 per cent.

The least expensive place to rent is Leitrim, with average rents of €577; the most expensive is south county Dublin, at €2,156 a month.

Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft Report, said: “The latest figures, showing a further strong rise in rents around the country, may not be surprising. Nonetheless, the condition of the private rental market remains a cause for huge concern, with very strong demand not being met by supply. A comparison of the country’s households and its dwellings reveals an acute shortage of apartments, not family homes. However, the recent increase in residential construction is being driven by estate houses, not apartment schemes. Dramatically increasing the construction of urban apartments, for both market and social housing sectors, must become the priority for policymakers in 2019.”

Supply of rental properties also continues to tighten, with just 3,214 properties available to rent nationwide on November 1st, down by 4.5 per cent on the same figure a year ago and the lowest total for November on record (since 2006). However there was an uptick in availability in Dublin, with figures up by 6.4 per cent.