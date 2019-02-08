No-deal Brexit risks rise as UK-Japan trade talks hit buffers

Britain and Japan have made little progress on a new trade deal in the past 18 months, according to officials involved in the talks, with tariffs set to revert to World Trade Organization levels at the end of March unless the UK ratifies a Brexit deal.

Japan has agreed to extend existing trade terms for the duration of Britain’s planned transition period with the EU – but this will not apply if the UK fails to strike a deal with Brussels.

It is now too late for the Japanese Diet to ratify any agreement before Brexit is scheduled to take place on March 29. There is also a wide gap in expectations about a trade accord, which would apply either in the case of no-deal Brexit or at the end of Britain’s planned transition period, which is due to end in December 2020.

Tokyo is confident that it can secure better terms from the UK than it did in negotiations with the much larger EU, and is not willing to duplicate the existing treaty precisely in either a bilateral deal or in talks for the UK to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership group.

“The new agreement is not just a copy-and-paste of the existing treaty,” said one Japanese official briefed on the talks. “The tariffs, rules and quotas need to be negotiated separately.”

The lack of progress on a future bilateral deal – a goal set out by prime minister Theresa May on a visit to Japan in August 2017 – highlights the UK’s broader struggle to roll over existing EU trade deals, let alone secure anything better.

This week, Britain’s Department for International Trade briefed 30 business groups on its failure to replicate “most” of the EU’s trade deals with other countries around the world. Participants complained that they would be seriously affected by the failure to conclude agreements with partners as significant as Canada, Turkey and Japan.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is keen to help Mrs May, publicly supporting her exit deal with Brussels, and talking up the potential for Britain to join the TPP. Ultimately, Japan could make a political decision to offer more generous terms.

But in preliminary talks, Tokyo’s veteran trade negotiators have been under instructions to extract every advantage possible. Progress has been particularly slow since many of their UK counterparts have been diverted to work on preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

Japan and the UK are unable to launch formal talks to replace the existing EU-Japan free trade agreement, which came into force on February 1st, until the UK has officially left the EU. They have therefore conducted informal talks to scope out a future deal.

But if there is no transition period with Brussels the effects of the EU-Japan deal on Britain will expire too.

As a precautionary step, Japan’s customs agency has issued guidance to companies that different tariffs will apply on March 30th depending on whether the UK ratifies a Brexit deal or not.

Among the defensive interests Japan has identified, where the UK has export potential, are cheese, malt, barley and some seafood products – sectors that Tokyo may wish to protect. Offensive interests will include faster removal of British tariffs on the car industry. A UK-Japan deal might also include different rules on data transfers and investment protection.

Mr Abe would like Britain to join the 11-member Trans-Pacific Partnership, which also includes Australia, Peru, Malaysia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Chile, Singapore, Canada, Mexico, and Brunei. However, that would require the support of all its member nations, and has not been discussed in UK-Japan talks on a post-Brexit deal.

A UK government spokesperson said this week: “In the event of ‘no deal’ we will seek to bring into force bilateral agreements from 29th of March or as soon as possible thereafter.”

The spokesperson added that the UK was “making good progress on securing deals” and cited agreements with Chile and the Faroe Islands. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019