NI consumers fear Brexit will leave them worse off, research finds

From concerns about cross-Border travel to buying groceries, a majority of Northern Irish consumers believe they’ll be left worse off as a result of Brexit, according to a Brexit barometer published by Core, a marketing agency.

With almost two thirds of people in Northern Ireland expecting economic deterioration as a result of Brexit, the concerns of consumers were widespread.

Some 63 per cent were worried about buying petrol and diesel post-Brexit while 61 per cent are worried about purchasing groceries.

Mobility is also a concern for consumers in the North, with 60 per cent worried about cross-Border travel.

“What we can see from this...barometer is that while there are many areas which British and Irish politicians cannot agree on, the citizens of the North tend to be in agreement with the citizens in the south. The young generation in particular understand that every day essentials like buying food or fuel will be impacted and that in the long-term, they worry about the peace process and that the economy will suffer,” said Finian Murphy, Core’s marketing director.