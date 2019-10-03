NI companies don’t want ‘friction on two fronts’

Companies in the North do not want “friction on two fronts”, one of the North’s most senior business leaders has warned following the British government’s latest Brexit deal proposals.

Angela McGowan, director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) in Northern Ireland, said while the new proposals represent a “step forward”, businesses in the North see them simply as a basis for further discussion and “not the final destination”.

“While the creation of a regulatory zone is welcome, for reasons we all understand frictionless trade on the island of Ireland must mean just that, with no possibility of a hard border.

“No deal will damage Northern Ireland businesses, communities and the economy, so urgent answers are needed on everything from the all-island electricity market to measures needed to combat smuggling,” Ms McGowan stressed.

She said the vast majority of businesses want to leave the EU with a deal but she fears that time is “tick ticking away” while a no deal is edging closer.

The latest warning from CBI NI comes as a leading family business in the North confirms plans to establish its first operations in the United States because of what it sees as “increasing political uncertainty” and the prospect of potential export restrictions” post Brexit.

Smiley Monroe, which is headquartered in Lisburn, manufacturers a range of endless conveyor belts and custom rubber and plastic parts for the mobile equipment sector.

The company, which was founded in 1979, currently exports to more than 60 countries, and has a manufacturing base in India.

It now plans to invest $2 million (€1.8 million), backed by Danske Bank and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, in a new manufacturing facility in Franklin in Kentucky.

Chris Monroe, the group’s global sales director, said: “With the political uncertainty both in the UK and beyond, protecting our export sales is paramount to growing the business and safe-guarding jobs in Northern Ireland

“Having a base in the US will shorten lead times for customers and help us be more competitive in the tough US market. Removing barriers to trade will fast track our ambitious growth plans to increase turnover by 50 per cent over the next three years,” he said.

Farmers’ leaders in the North have also warned that the latest proposals from the British government do not address all of their concerns, particularly around tariffs and customs.

Ulster Farmers’ Union president, Ivor Ferguson said the proposals were a “ useful starting point for further negotiations.”

The UFU maintains that any deal must allow free and frictionless trade to continue north/south and east/west and that a no-deal Brexit would be “disastrous for Northern Ireland’s family-run farming businesses”.

Mr Ferguson added:”From 2021, WTO rules and tariffs will apply for all exports from NI unless the UK has a Free Trade Agreement in place. This does not give the certainty around tariff free access that we require. It is essential for the livelihood of family-run farming businesses that this is confirmed.”