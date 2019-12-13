NI business welcomes certainty but wants voice in Brexit debate

The UK election results may provide “some certainty” on Brexit but they are “not a mandate to force through a deal” that would not work for Northern Ireland, industry and farming leaders have warned the UK prime minister.

But Boris Johnson’s overwhelming victory is also a “reality check” now for businesses in Northern Ireland. “Brexit is going to happen” senior industry figures acknowledged on Friday despite their ongoing anxieties about how the prime minister’s deal will play out on the ground in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Ann McGregor said the result was a vote to “end paralysis” but it did not give Mr Johnson the green light to force through the wrong kind of Brexit deal for the North.

“The business community will be calling on the prime minister to provide swift certainty about what Brexit means and time to prepare for and implement it. The current deal, which effectively gives Northern Ireland two borders, should be a concern for all of us – not just business leaders and employers.

Angela McGowan, director of CBI Northern Ireland, said business will want the prime minister to “rebuild confidence right across the UK economy.

“Underpinning all this must be a concerted effort to restore powersharing at Stormont,” she said. “The main parties must now come together to represent this region. Local politicians have a duty to help people and businesses in every community across Northern Ireland so that we can build our economy and share prosperity.”

Companies fear Mr Johnson will view his Conservative Party’s “historic” win, which gives it a comfortable majority in the House of Commons, as a signal that the “route is now clear” for his brand of Brexit.

Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI, which represents some of the largest employers in the North, said: “It’s Johnson’s deal to exit plus a frantic rush to get a new free trade agreement plus lots of Irish Sea border infrastructure in place or No Deal. All other paths are now closed.

“For us, this brings the potential of significant barriers to our trade with Britain and the resulting economic damage, so it is critical that our new MPs work together to derogate, mitigate and legislate to protect our place in the UKs internal market.”

Haulier representative Seamus Leheny said there was no denying that Brexit would now happen.

“There can be no more speculation. What we know now is that this is the beginning of a new chapter for Northern Ireland and we need to focus on mitigating the effects of the impending withdrawal agreement and the Irish protocol for NI trade.

“We need to make sure that we have a trade deal that represents Northern Ireland’s best interests,” said Mr Leheny, who is Northern Ireland policy manager with the Freight Transport Association.

Farmers remain deeply concerned about how the UK’s exit from the EU will impact on their livelihoods. Ivor Ferguson, president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union said that, for the first time in many years, his members have a bit of certainty.

“Our key objective from day one was to avoid a no-deal situation and to secure trade that is as free and frictionless as possible east/west and north/south,” Mr Ferguson said. “Now, going forward, it is important for Northern Ireland to be involved in the Brexit negotiations to ensure that the UK’s exit from the EU supports agriculture and the food industry allowing it to thrive, and above all, the future prosperity of family farm businesses in Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, director Aodhán Connolly worries that the Conservative majority could make it much harder for voices from the North to be heard.

“If the Brexit deal goes ahead as planned, there are going to be complexities and costs that haven’t been there before, which neither Northern Ireland businesses nor consumers can afford,” he said. “There would need to be huge unilateral movements on that and we would need to ensure that the government works with us to mitigate the need for costly checks, declarations and to make any administration as light touch as possible.”

A recurring theme among industry and farming leaders is hope for a change in the dynamics of the local political landscape following the Westminster election, which saw several pro-remain politicians elected over leave supporters, will result in a new wave of support for businesses and industry in the North.

The Brexit supporting DUP, which had been repeatedly warned by business and farming organisations about the dire potential impact of Brexit on the economy, suffered one of their biggest election defeats in recent years.

In contrast the pro-remain SDLP and Alliance Party will now have a chance to champion the interests of Northern Ireland businesses and farming bodies when it comes to the Brexit negotiations after they won Westminster seats.

“And locally, our parties need to heed the frustration expressed by the electorate, resolve their differences and get back into the Assembly and Executive, so that we can start to tackle the huge challenges facing society here,” Tina McKenzie, group managing director of the Staffline Group and policy chairwoman of the Northern Ireland Federation of Small Businesses.