Newry firm MJM Marine wins cruise ship contract

MJM Marine has won its biggest contract to date for a “multimillion dollar” refit of a cruise liner that will involve a team of 1,400 people.

The company, which has its headquarters in Newry and has been in business for 35 years, has won the contract from Norwegian Cruise Line to completely refurbish its Norwegian Joy cruise ship as the company relocates the ship from Asia to the west coast of the United States

Norwegian Joy, which was the first cruise ship to feature a race track at sea, will cruise Alaska this summer after the refit.

Andy Stuart, chief executive of the cruise line, said “significant upgrades” to the ship would include a Starbucks and enhanced restaurant, bar venues, and new entertainment options.

The cruise liner currently has capacity for 3,802 guests and also normally carries a crew of 1,821.

MJM Marine will start work on board Norwegian Joy in China in March as it sails to Singapore where the dry-dock will take place before it makes its way to Japan. Works will continue at sea as the ship makes its way to Seattle, arriving on April 21st.