New restrictions risk pushing economy into a double-dip recession

The economic recovery from the first Covid-19 recession now looks likely to be halted by tough new restrictions.

Not only in Ireland but across Europe there are now fears of a double-dip recession as restrictions are imposed in response to rapidly increasing case numbers . The economic damage results not only from the immediate impact of the restrictions, which will be substantial, but also the wider impact on economic confidence.

In deciding to move to a tougher level of restrictions,the Government is deciding to take a higher level of economic cost in the short term, in the hope that by December the virus levels fall much lower.

The call is that it is better to crack down now, rather than risk having to increase restrictions further later.

Confidence

The economic risk, beyond the initial cost, is that we are now heading inevitably for a period of opening and shutting large parts of the economy moving into 2021 with big impacts on consumer and business confidence. Of course were the virus to spread quickly further, that would also bring economic as well as health risks.

If our economic strategy is open and close and wait for a vaccine, then the risks are obvious. As during the initial period in the spring and summer, the restrictions being imposed in Ireland look generally tighter than what will happen elsewhere in Europe. The immediate impact will be on people going back on to the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), pushing the already stratospheric youth unemployment rate of close to 40 per cent sharply higher.

More than 150,000 people could now move back on to the PUP in the weeks ahead and the cost to the exchequer is likely to be €100 million- €120 million in extra spending and more when lower tax revenues are counted in.

Beyond that, it depends how the situation develops. Department of Finance forecasts, published with the budget, are that successive serious shutdowns on this scale through 2021 would effectively stall economic recovery next year, keep the unemployment rate in the 14-15 per cent range and push the budget deficit €4 billion to €5 billion higher.

Recession

We are, of course, a long way from knowing how next year will pan out. The appearance of a vaccine could transform the situation. But in many European economies forecasters now see a danger of a double-dip recession as economies head downwards again, albeit not as sharply as the first time. It looks as if the same will now happen here, certainly for the domestic economy and the jobs market.

One strength in Ireland’s position is that much of the multinational sector and parts of indigenous business have kept going, supporting jobs and tax revenues. But the consumer-facing part of the domestic economy will now take a further heavy beating and permanent closures look inevitable.

Beyond the immediate shutdown, the concern is what might be called a saw tooth shape to activity in the months ahead, with successive openings and closures leading to a rise in fall in activity.

This would have a heavy impact on business and consumer confidence and risk a wider spread of recession beyond the most-affected sectors and cause rising pressure on the public finances.

Concern

In the short-term, the economic impact will be measured by people moving back on to the PUP, with greater reliance also likely on the wage subsidy scheme from companies keeping staff on their books. The PUP has risen from a floor of under 220,000 to close to 250,000 in recent weeks and could head back towards 400,000.

A key concern will be whether, when activity resumes, some jobs would not come back . Much here may hang on what view employers take of the outlook moving into 2021. Business confidence and the resulting impact on investment is also vital. And consumer confidence will be badly shaken, too and this will affect spending.

Given all the uncertainties, the Government faces a difficult job in persuading people that we can avoid successive openings and closures until a vaccine appears.