New board appointed to Western Development Commission

The minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, has appointed a new board to the Western Development Commission.

The purpose of the commission is to encourage economic and social development in the Western region while it also manages the western investment fund, a SME loan provider.

“The composition of the new Board reflects an excellent mix of experience and skills from the business sector, the public sector, community interests and the education sector. I have no doubt that the incoming Board can make a significant contribution to economic and social development in the Western region, in collaboration with other key stakeholders,” said Mr Ring.

“The new Board is taking up office at a time of unprecedented opportunity for the Western region, as the Government places a renewed focus on regional development.

“The Northern and Western region was recently named as EU European Entrepreneurial Region for 2018, while good progress is being made on the development of the Atlantic Economic Corridor proposal which seeks to maximise the region’s assets and support job creation in the region,” he added.

New members of the board include Noel Brett, a former chief executive of the Road Safety Authority, Christy Loftus, a retired communications advisor and journalist, and Yvonne Shields, the chief executive of commissioner of Irish Lights.