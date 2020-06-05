National accounts record the calm before the storm

Data are a tale of two economies: the domestic takes a huge hit while exports grow

Updated: 8 minutes ago

An extremely quiet Dublin city centre.

An extremely quiet Dublin city centre.

 

Irish national accounts data have always been tricky to assess, but with the latest quarter covering a period before and after the pandemic hit, the latest figures show particularly divergent trends.

The headline figure showing a 4.6 per cent year on year rise in GDP reflects the ongoing strength of the export sector, but is not a good guide to where the economy is now, with a massive collapse underway in the second quarter.

The start of the collapse in the domestic economy is evident , as is the continued growth in exports driven by sectors like pharmaceuticals.

As the year goes on, this divergence between the two parts of the economy may well widen.

Spending

What do the figures tell us? With the sector including distribution, transport , hotels and restaurants down 9 per cent year on year, the signs of the Covid-19 shutdown are clearly evident, even though the closure came towards the end of the period.

Consumer spending in the January-March period was down 4.7 per cent on the previous quarter and the Central Statistics Office figure for modified domestic demand, which excludes big investment moves caused by aircraft leasing and intellectual property movements, were down 1.6 per cent.

All these domestic indicators can be expected to worsen in the second quarter as the full horrors of the shutdown in the consumer facing parts of the economy show through.

Coronavirus Data Dashboard

That said, much of industry never closed , and nor did the digital services sector – and the latest exchequer returns suggest that employment and earnings here may be providing some support to income tax receipts,

The export sector remained strong through the first quarter. In sector like pharma this should continue, though exports markets for some other sectors could become more challenging. Industrial output, dominated by multinationals, was up 22 per cent year on year and output from the ICT sector was up 10 per cent.

This is what drove an annual rise in GDP of 4.6 percent. In a comment on the figures, Dermot O’Leary, chief economist at Goodbody , said that the contrast between the international and domestic sectors was striking.

With Ireland being a location for industries that are perceived to be the relative “winners” in this pandemic (ICT, pharma), this “two-speed” economy will continue to be a feature,” he said.

Contrast

The particular nature of the Irish economy suggests that this contrast between the international and domestic elements may well continue.

The domestic sector is clearly in deep trouble, but exporting industry may provide some support to economic activity, employment and tax revenues as the year goes on.

The other notable aspect of the figures is the continued movement to Ireland of intellectual property by major multinationals. This follows international rule changes discouraging the placing of these assets – which typically include the patents, royalties and copyrights of major US firms for international sales – in tax havens like Bermuda and the Cayman Island.

This has led to a major movement of these assets to Ireland – they do not directly boost employment but they do appear to be a factor in boosting corporate tax revenues, despite the ability of firms to use capital allowances to shelter the bulk of the resulting profits from tax.

Overall capital investment in the quarter exceeded €50 billion – driven by IP movements into Ireland.

While the exact reasons for the surge in corporation tax shown in the latest exchequer figures are not clear, it is a fair bet that much of it is related to this trend, either directly or indirectly.

Rule changes mean profits from more recent IP moves here cannot be completely sheltered from tax.

While there have been warnings that corporation tax could fall fall at some stage causing problems for the exchequer, higher receipts this year would be welcome with other revenues hit hard by the shutdown.

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentarySIGN UP HERE
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.