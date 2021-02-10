Nama set to beat €4bn surplus forecast, says McDonagh

Nama is set to beat its €4 billion lifetime surplus forecast, according to the agency’s chief executive.

“I don’t think we’ll be too far away” from about €4.8 billion including tax paid to the government by the time the National Asset Management Agency finishes its work, Brendan McDonagh said in an interview on Tuesday.

The then government set up Nama in 2009 to purge the State’s banks of more than €70 billion of risky commercial property loans. The agency paid more than €30 billion for the assets, going on to sell loans and real estate to some of the world’s biggest investors, who moved into Ireland in the wake of the nation’s 2008 crash.

Nama transfers its surplus to the State.

Assets

Nama had about €1 billion worth of assets at the end of 2020, down from €1.5 billion at the end of June, Mr McDonagh said.

While the par value of that debt was about €22 billion, the recoverable debt is about €1 billion, Mr McDonagh said. Much of the remainder relates to landbanks around Dublin that may be used for building homes. – Bloomberg