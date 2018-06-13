Nama earned profit of €481m in 2017, annual report shows

State assets agency Nama has increased its projected surplus by 17 per cent to €3.5 billion.

Nama, set up to rescue the Republic’s banks in the wake of the financial crash, earned a profit of €481 million last year, according to its latest annual report.

The agency now believes that it will ultimately deliver a surplus to the State of €3.5 billion when it has finished its work, an increase of almost 17 per cent on its previous estimate of €3 billion.

Last year, Nama generated €2.56 billion from the sales of loans and property. This allowed the organisation to repay the final €2.6 billion of its €30.2 billion senior debt.

Chief executive, Brendan McDonagh called 2017 a landmark year for Nama. “We achieved our objective of eliminating our €30.2 billion senior debt three years ahead of schedule and we made a strong profit for the seventh year in a row,” he said.

Chairman Frank Daly noted that Nama’s progress in funding new homes and offices complemented the agency’s financial performance.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, welcomed news that the agency has increased the estimate of its likely surplus.

He added that Nama has played a significant role in the economic recovery.