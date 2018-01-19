More than 200 jobs announced for Limerick and Dublin

More than 200 jobs have been announced across Ireland with high voltage specialist firm H&MV Engineering to double its workforce in Limerick and air services provider Dnata adding 60 jobs in Dublin.

H&MV said it intends to create 150 jobs over the next three to five years. The company, which is headquartered in the National Technology Park in Limerick, was established in 1997.

Turnover at the company, which was subject to a management buyout in 2015, is expected to grow from €7 million three years ago to €33 million in 2018.

H&MV said it is looking for electrical apprentices, electricians, design engineers, graduates, project managers, skilled industry specialists and support staff.

Separately, Dnata, which is part of the Emirates Group, is to create 60 job in the capital as it opens a new flight catering facility in Dublin airport.

The new facility will provide catering to airlines, focusing on premium, long-haul carriers for which the company can supply up to 4,000 meals at current capacity, each day.

The company said it is looking to recruit across a number of areas including chefs, operations managers, logistics managers, drivers, stores and health and safety staff.

Dnata recently recorded its most profitable result in its 58- year history as revenues rose 15 per cent to $3.3 billion. The company, which employs more than 40,000 people worldwide, crossed the $300 million profit mark in 2017.