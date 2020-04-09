Merkel rejects eurobonds as euro zone struggles for compromise

German chancellor Angela Merkel ruled out issuing joint euro zone debt on Thursday as euro zone finance ministers struggled to break a deadlock over how to counter a deep economic slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t believe we should have common debt because of the situation of our political union, and that’s why we reject this,” Dr Merkel said after speaking to Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte by phone. “But there are so many ways to show solidarity, and I believe we will find a good solution.”

She spoke before the 19 euro zone finance ministers were due to convene over a video conference to try to find a compromise on a rescue package for states struggling to manage the economic impact of the pandemic.

Ireland is among nine euro zone countries, including Italy, Spain and France, to call for the joint debt issuance which supporters argue will bring down borrowing costs and act as a much-needed symbol of solidarity as the pandemic ravages public health and national economies.

There were “intense contacts” between the ministers ahead of the video conference, which was repeatedly delayed as negotiations between the capitals went back and forth to try to find a way out of the stalemate.

“Talks are under way. France and Germany are working on a compromise,” said a French finance ministry official.

Joint debt

The ministers had previously failed to reach a breakthrough due to deep divisions between the Netherlands and Italy, which has called for joint debt in the form of eurobonds or coronabonds to bring down borrowing costs and pay for massive economic intervention.

The Dutch blocked a proposal to allow states to borrow from the euro zone’s bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, without the usual requirement to impose spending cuts to reign in national debt as a condition of taking the loan.

Ahead of the talks Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said it was important for weaker economies to be competitive and reform in order to be better prepared to endure future shocks. “We’re trying to do the maximum to help to bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion,” he told reporters.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the pandemic will unleash the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression of the 1930s as it sweeps the globe, shutting down economies in its path.

Stagnation

Economies such as Italy are particularly vulnerable to such a downturn as they were struggling with economic stagnation and high debt levels before the pandemic took its heavy toll.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said “the lives of citizens and our economic future” have been confronted by the virus.

“We need a new response, also recognising the role of every country in managing their economic affairs. We can get an agreement that works for all,” Donohoe wrote.