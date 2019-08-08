As fears grow of a no-deal Brexit, the possibility of a Border poll on a united Ireland is back on the news agenda, even if the Government is saying it will not be rushed into supporting this option. But what would be the key issues in merging two very different economies, which have had divergent fortunes in recent years ? And how would the issue of the huge subsidy from the UK exchequer be dealt with?

New research sheds light on the economics of a united Ireland and the divergent performance of the two economies. And it points to the huge amount of further research and decision making which would be needed in planning out the future of a united economy.