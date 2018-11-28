May’s Brexit plan to make people £1,100 worse off, UK government forecasts

Theresa May’s Brexit will make people worse off than remaining in the EU by £1,100 (€1,239), the government’s own assessment of the agreement concluded on Wednesday.

Officials did not model an exact representation of the deal agreed with Brussels, but the published variant closest to the deal – including restrictions on migration and some new trade frictions – suggests a 3.9 per cent hit to national income in the long term compared with staying in the EU.

In a move that will raise sharp criticism of the assessment, the government did not model the backstop, which will leave Great Britain in a bare bones customs arrangement and Northern Ireland in a much closer arrangement, if the UK and EU do not strike a separate deal in the years to come.

The 3.9 per cent hit to the economy, would represent roughly a £100 billionn annual blow in 15 years time in today’s prices, equivalent to about an annual £1,100 per person reduction in living standards compared with an assumption that the UK stayed in the bloc.

Philip Hammond, chancellor, put a brave face on the figures on Wednesday morning. But he accepted that the results suggested Brexit would make people poorer. “If you look at this purely from the economic point of view, there will be a cost to leaving the EU because there will be impediments to trade,” Mr Hammond told the BBC’s Today programme.

